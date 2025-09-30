Next Article
Monsoon 2025 ends strong with 8% surplus: IMD
India
India's 2025 monsoon season ended strong, bringing 8% more rain than usual—935.2mm instead of the average 880mm.
This keeps up a six-year streak of normal or above-normal rainfall from 2019 to 2025.
Northeast India misses out on surplus
While northwest, central, and southern India enjoyed a solid surplus, east and northeast regions missed out—some states like Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya saw rainfall drop over 40%.
Looking ahead, early October could get even wetter for parts of eastern and central India thanks to a new weather system moving in.
If you're in those areas, keep an umbrella handy!