In viral video, passengers celebrate Navratri with impromptu garba
A Goa-to-Surat flight was delayed for five hours on Sunday, just as everyone was eager to get home for Navratri.
Instead of letting the wait ruin their mood, passengers started an impromptu Garba right at the airport—music, dancing, and all.
Videos of the celebration went viral online, capturing the joyful spirit of the passengers.
Passengers, crew dance together
It all kicked off when Mayur, who'd already canceled a train to make this flight, told a crew member how much he wanted to celebrate Navratri.
The airline staff set up speakers and soon both travelers and crew were dancing together in big circles.
The whole thing became a feel-good reminder that sometimes you can turn even boring delays into something memorable—with a little help from good company and music.