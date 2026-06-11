Delhi-NCR twins Naina and Nayanthara develop 'Aqua Sattva' removing PFAS India Jun 11, 2026

Naina and Nayanthara, twin students from Delhi-NCR, have developed Aqua Sattva, a biodegradable filter that removes microplastics and PFAS from your water.

It's super easy to use (just like a tea bag), doesn't need electricity or plumbing, and is expected to cost ₹100 for 10 sachets.

Project evaluated under the supervision of Professor Vivek Kumar at IIT Delhi, and independent laboratory tests showed it can get rid of up to 93% of around 20 different PFAS compounds and cut down microplastics significantly.