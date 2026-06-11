Delhi-NCR twins Naina and Nayanthara develop 'Aqua Sattva' removing PFAS
Naina and Nayanthara, twin students from Delhi-NCR, have developed Aqua Sattva, a biodegradable filter that removes microplastics and PFAS from your water.
It's super easy to use (just like a tea bag), doesn't need electricity or plumbing, and is expected to cost ₹100 for 10 sachets.
Project evaluated under the supervision of Professor Vivek Kumar at IIT Delhi, and independent laboratory tests showed it can get rid of up to 93% of around 20 different PFAS compounds and cut down microplastics significantly.
Natural ingredients trap microplastics, patent filed
Inspired by reports of groundwater pollution in Delhi, the sisters used natural ingredients like okra and fenugreek polysaccharides to trap microplastics, plus rice husk biochar to absorb PFAS.
Unlike regular purifiers, Aqua Sattva doesn't waste water.
Their project has already won awards, including Water Champions 2026, and they've filed a patent so more families can access safe drinking water without expensive systems.