Delhi-NCR wakes up to foggy, warmer-than-usual morning
India
Delhi and NCR started Wednesday with light to moderate fog and cloudy skies, making it tough to see during early commutes.
Temperatures are a bit higher than usual for this time of year—maxing out at 17-19°C and not dropping below 11-13°C.
Humidity is high, but there's just a light breeze.
Why bother?
No rain is expected today, which could help ease pollution a little, though air quality is still something to watch.
If you're heading out early, drive carefully—visibility is low thanks to the fog.
The IMD says skies should clear up over the next couple of days before possible light rain on Sunday.
Vulnerable groups like kids and older folks should keep warm if they need to go outside.