Delhi-NCR waking up to mist and fog, rain coming Monday
India
Delhi-NCR is starting the day with misty weather and mild temps—expect highs near 19°C and lows around 13°C after recent showers.
Fog will stick around most mornings until February 2, except for a couple of clearer days on January 29 and 31.
Why does this matter?
All these ups and downs in temperature mean you'll probably be swapping jackets for t-shirts (and back again) all week.
The fog has made driving tricky, messing with commutes and travel plans across the city.
On the bright side, recent rain and breezy winds have helped clear up Delhi's air a bit—so at least breathing's easier!