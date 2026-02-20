Delhi-NCR weather: Light fog in the morning, no warnings issued
India
Delhi-NCR started Friday with low visibility thanks to light fog and mist, but no weather warnings were issued.
Temperatures felt pretty mild—maxing out at 28°C and dipping to 11°C, with humidity around 60%.
Air quality remains poor
Even though the skies will mostly stay clear this week, the air quality isn't great. AQI levels in spots like Anand Vihar and RK Puram crossed 250, which means it's best for kids, older folks, and anyone with breathing issues to avoid heading outside too much.
Morning mist is expected to stick around for now, so keep that in mind if you're planning early outings.