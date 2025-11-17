Delhi-NCR's toxic air is hitting wallets, not just lungs

Health costs and daily expenses keep rising

In September 2025 alone, pollution caused 9% of hospital claims nationwide, with 43% involving kids under 10. The average claim size is ₹55,000.

On top of that, families are shelling out for N95 masks, doctor visits, and running air purifiers—expenses that aren't optional anymore.

Insurers are tweaking policies to cover more outpatient care. Post-Diwali claims jump by 14%.

It's clear: dealing with dirty air now means budgeting for it too.