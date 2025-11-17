Next Article
Delhi-NCR's toxic air is hitting wallets, not just lungs
India
Delhi-NCR's air has gotten so bad—Gurugram's AQI even crossed 500—that families are now feeling the pinch in their finances, not just their health.
More people are landing in hospitals and medical bills are piling up, making pollution a year-round money problem.
Health costs and daily expenses keep rising
In September 2025 alone, pollution caused 9% of hospital claims nationwide, with 43% involving kids under 10. The average claim size is ₹55,000.
On top of that, families are shelling out for N95 masks, doctor visits, and running air purifiers—expenses that aren't optional anymore.
Insurers are tweaking policies to cover more outpatient care. Post-Diwali claims jump by 14%.
It's clear: dealing with dirty air now means budgeting for it too.