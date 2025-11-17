Next Article
Bhopal just had its coldest November night in 84 years
India
Bhopal shivered through its chilliest November night since 1941, with temperatures dipping to 5.2°C.
Indore wasn't far behind, hitting a 25-year low of 7.2°C.
The IMD has now issued a cold wave alert for over 30 districts in Madhya Pradesh, warning that nights could stay this cold for the next couple of days.
Why does it matter?
These sudden temperature drops aren't just record-breaking—they're tough on people too, especially kids and older folks.
Schools are tweaking timings and shelters with warm clothes are being set up to help everyone cope.
If you're in Madhya Pradesh, bundle up and keep an eye out for updates!