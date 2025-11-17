Delhi blast: Over 2,000 Kashmiri students, tenants questioned
What's the story
Faridabad police have questioned over 2,000 Kashmiri students and tenants in connection with the recent Red Fort blast, news agency ANI reported, quoting police officials. The explosion on November 10 left 13 dead and many injured. Authorities suspect a "white collar terror module" was behind the attack. The investigation has expanded to Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana), and Jammu and Kashmir.
University connection
Al-Falah University linked to terror module
The probe has led investigators to Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where two of its doctors are suspected to be involved. The university said it was cooperating with authorities but has distanced itself from Dr. Umar Un Nabi, also known as Umar Mohammad, the alleged suicide bomber who worked there as an assistant professor at Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital.
Financial investigation
₹20 lakh fund trail linked to doctors
Intelligence agencies have also found a ₹20 lakh fund trail connected to three doctors, including Umar, Muzammil Shakeel, and Shaheen Saeed. This money is believed to have been funneled by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through a hawala network. Investigators think around ₹3 lakh of this amount was used for buying 26 quintals of NPK fertilizer, which can be used for agricultural purposes but also has explosive-making potential.
Terrorism profile
White-collar terrorism explained
White-collar terrorism involves educated professionals using their skills and networks to plan and execute terrorist activities. Unlike conventional militants, they operate through professional networks with minimal scrutiny due to their trusted social status. They use legitimate credentials to mask radical activities and facilitate funding, logistics, recruitment, and reconnaissance for terrorist operations.
Investigation progress
Timeline of investigation into module
The investigation has revealed that the accused planned to move in pairs with multiple IEDs for simultaneous attacks. After Muzammil's arrest on October 30, authorities recovered weapons and explosives from Al-Falah University. A bomb squad collected 358 kg of materials used for making IEDs from a Dhauj building on November 9. The next day, police seized ammonium nitrate from Imam Ishtiyaq's house in Haryana's Fatehpur Taga.