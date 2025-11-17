Delhi blast: Over 2,000 Kashmiri students, tenants questioned

Faridabad police have questioned over 2,000 Kashmiri students and tenants in connection with the recent Red Fort blast, news agency ANI reported, quoting police officials. The explosion on November 10 left 13 dead and many injured. Authorities suspect a "white collar terror module" was behind the attack. The investigation has expanded to Delhi , Faridabad (Haryana), and Jammu and Kashmir.

University connection Al-Falah University linked to terror module The probe has led investigators to Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where two of its doctors are suspected to be involved. The university said it was cooperating with authorities but has distanced itself from Dr. Umar Un Nabi, also known as Umar Mohammad, the alleged suicide bomber who worked there as an assistant professor at Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital.

Financial investigation ₹20 lakh fund trail linked to doctors Intelligence agencies have also found a ₹20 lakh fund trail connected to three doctors, including Umar, Muzammil Shakeel, and Shaheen Saeed. This money is believed to have been funneled by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through a hawala network. Investigators think around ₹3 lakh of this amount was used for buying 26 quintals of NPK fertilizer, which can be used for agricultural purposes but also has explosive-making potential.

Terrorism profile White-collar terrorism explained White-collar terrorism involves educated professionals using their skills and networks to plan and execute terrorist activities. Unlike conventional militants, they operate through professional networks with minimal scrutiny due to their trusted social status. They use legitimate credentials to mask radical activities and facilitate funding, logistics, recruitment, and reconnaissance for terrorist operations.