Shopian hits -4°C; Kashmir valley's coldest night signals early winter

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir , recorded its coldest night of the season on Monday. The temperature dropped to a frigid -1.8 degrees Celsius. This sudden drop in temperature indicates an early onset of severe winter conditions across the Kashmir Valley.

Cold wave Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kupwara also experience severe cold Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in the Kashmir Valley known for its scenic meadows and adventure activities, was among the coldest places with a temperature of -3.2 degrees Celsius. Locals and tourists were seen wrapping themselves up against the biting cold. Meanwhile, Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of -1.5 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara saw temperatures dip to -1.8 degrees Celsius.

Ski season Gulmarg ski resort hopes for early snowfall The famous ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius, raising hopes of an early snowfall for winter sports lovers. In South Kashmir, Shopian was the coldest district with temperatures dipping to -4.0 degrees Celsius. The IMD has attributed this severe cold wave to clear skies and calm winds that allow rapid heat radiation during the night.