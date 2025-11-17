LOADING...
Shopian hits -4°C; Kashmir valley's coldest night signals early winter
Srinagar dropped to -1.8 degrees Celsius

By Snehil Singh
Nov 17, 2025
04:13 pm
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded its coldest night of the season on Monday. The temperature dropped to a frigid -1.8 degrees Celsius. This sudden drop in temperature indicates an early onset of severe winter conditions across the Kashmir Valley.

Cold wave

Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kupwara also experience severe cold

Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in the Kashmir Valley known for its scenic meadows and adventure activities, was among the coldest places with a temperature of -3.2 degrees Celsius. Locals and tourists were seen wrapping themselves up against the biting cold. Meanwhile, Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of -1.5 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara saw temperatures dip to -1.8 degrees Celsius.

Ski season

Gulmarg ski resort hopes for early snowfall

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius, raising hopes of an early snowfall for winter sports lovers. In South Kashmir, Shopian was the coldest district with temperatures dipping to -4.0 degrees Celsius. The IMD has attributed this severe cold wave to clear skies and calm winds that allow rapid heat radiation during the night.

Weather forecast

IMD forecasts persistent sub-zero temperatures, warns of disruptions

The IMD has predicted that the sub-zero temperatures will continue for several more days. Residents have been advised to prepare for possible disruptions such as icy roads and frozen water supplies. As Kashmir prepares for winter's full force, popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are getting ready for the much-anticipated ski season.