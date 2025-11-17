Shopian hits -4°C; Kashmir valley's coldest night signals early winter
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded its coldest night of the season on Monday. The temperature dropped to a frigid -1.8 degrees Celsius. This sudden drop in temperature indicates an early onset of severe winter conditions across the Kashmir Valley.
Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kupwara also experience severe cold
Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in the Kashmir Valley known for its scenic meadows and adventure activities, was among the coldest places with a temperature of -3.2 degrees Celsius. Locals and tourists were seen wrapping themselves up against the biting cold. Meanwhile, Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of -1.5 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara saw temperatures dip to -1.8 degrees Celsius.
Gulmarg ski resort hopes for early snowfall
The famous ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius, raising hopes of an early snowfall for winter sports lovers. In South Kashmir, Shopian was the coldest district with temperatures dipping to -4.0 degrees Celsius. The IMD has attributed this severe cold wave to clear skies and calm winds that allow rapid heat radiation during the night.
IMD forecasts persistent sub-zero temperatures, warns of disruptions
The IMD has predicted that the sub-zero temperatures will continue for several more days. Residents have been advised to prepare for possible disruptions such as icy roads and frozen water supplies. As Kashmir prepares for winter's full force, popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are getting ready for the much-anticipated ski season.