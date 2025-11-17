Next Article
Azam Khan, son get 7 years in jail for PAN card forgery
India
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah have been handed seven-year prison sentences for making fake PAN cards with different birth dates.
The Rampur court found them guilty of criminal conspiracy, forgery, cheating, and using forged documents to make Abdullah eligible to contest the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by falsifying his age.
How the forgery helped—and how they got caught
Abdullah used a PAN card with a fake birth date to qualify for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The case started when BJP's Akash Saxena filed an FIR in 2019.
Investigators found Abdullah listed one PAN number on his election affidavit and another on his tax returns, exposing the fraud through official records and bank documents.