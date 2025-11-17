'Operation Sindoor was just trailer': Army chief warns Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying, "'Operation Sindoor' was just a trailer," and India is ready for any future challenges. Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, he said if Pakistan continues its support for cross-border terrorism, India will teach it how to behave responsibly. The operation in question was launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

Terrorism stance 'Terror and talks can't go together' During the event in Delhi, General Dwivedi reiterated India's position that "terror and talks can't go together." He said Pakistan continues to support state-sponsored terrorism, which is a matter of concern for India. The Army Chief also spoke about the positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. He noted that terrorism has declined sharply since then, with recruitments dropping significantly.

Deterrence strategy 'Deterrence works with political will, military power' General Dwivedi emphasized that "deterrence works when there is political will, trust in military power, and the required military capability." He said India has all three. Without naming Pakistan directly, he expressed concern over a country encouraging "state-sponsored terrorism." The Army Chief said India would treat terrorists and their sponsors alike and respond to those who encourage terror.

