Repair ecological damage at Corbett Tiger Reserve: SC orders Uttarakhand  

The Supreme Court has directed the Uttarakhand government to restore and repair ecological damage at the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The damage was caused by illegal tree-felling and unauthorized constructions. The bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai ordered all unauthorized structures, as identified by the court, to be demolished within three months.

Restoration oversight CEC to oversee restoration plan for Corbett Tiger Reserve The court has directed the Chief Wildlife Warden to ensure the demolition of all unauthorized structures within three months. The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) will supervise the ecological restoration plan prepared by Uttarakhand. "Uttarakhand has to restore the ecological damage caused to Corbett Reserve under the supervision, guidance, and control of the CEC," said CJI Gavai.

Safari regulations Supreme Court issues guidelines for tiger safari activities The court also issued guidelines for tiger safari activities in the reserve, which should comply with the 2019 National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) rules. The guidelines include setting up rescue centers and regulating vehicle numbers. Only eco-tourism is permitted inside the reserve, and a tiger conservation plan must be prepared within three months. The court also ordered that a Tiger Conservation Plan be prepared within six months to ensure scientific habitat management, migration corridors, and disturbance mitigation.