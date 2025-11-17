Repair ecological damage at Corbett Tiger Reserve: SC orders Uttarakhand
What's the story
The Supreme Court has directed the Uttarakhand government to restore and repair ecological damage at the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The damage was caused by illegal tree-felling and unauthorized constructions. The bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai ordered all unauthorized structures, as identified by the court, to be demolished within three months.
Restoration oversight
CEC to oversee restoration plan for Corbett Tiger Reserve
The court has directed the Chief Wildlife Warden to ensure the demolition of all unauthorized structures within three months. The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) will supervise the ecological restoration plan prepared by Uttarakhand. "Uttarakhand has to restore the ecological damage caused to Corbett Reserve under the supervision, guidance, and control of the CEC," said CJI Gavai.
Safari regulations
Supreme Court issues guidelines for tiger safari activities
The court also issued guidelines for tiger safari activities in the reserve, which should comply with the 2019 National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) rules. The guidelines include setting up rescue centers and regulating vehicle numbers. Only eco-tourism is permitted inside the reserve, and a tiger conservation plan must be prepared within three months. The court also ordered that a Tiger Conservation Plan be prepared within six months to ensure scientific habitat management, migration corridors, and disturbance mitigation.
Investigation ordered
6,000 trees illegally cut
The court's latest verdict came in a case regarding permissions for the Pakhro Tiger Safari project at Jim Corbett National Park. According to a 2022 Forest Survey of India assessment, the state administration illegally cut nearly 6,000 trees for the Pakhro tiger safari project, despite a request for 163. The officials also said that officials from the Uttarakhand Forest Department cleared approximately 16.21 hectares of land for the project.