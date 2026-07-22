Delhi NEET paper leak protests escalate demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Protests in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak have escalated, with students and activists demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
After activist Sonam Wangchuk's 21-day hunger strike ended with his detention, police reportedly used lathis and tear gas on crowds heading toward Parliament after Punjab scholar Aameen and two others finished their own 23-day fast.
Aameen says police used tear gas
Aameen accused Delhi Police of firing tear gas directly at students, calling it "lethal," and criticized BJP leaders for mocking protesters as "cockroaches" instead of addressing repeated exam leaks.
Aameen said at least three hundred people were treated at RML Hospital in the clashes (many treated at RML Hospital), with protesters demanding justice for affected students and real action from the government.