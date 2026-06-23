Delhi NGO worker assaulted, stripped in Rayagada after child-lifting claim
India
A 22-year-old woman from a Delhi NGO was assaulted and stripped by a mob in Odisha's Rayagada district on June 16.
She and her colleague were wrongly accused of child-lifting after getting lost and entering Kandulguda village, where more than 100 locals attacked them.
Police arrest 21 people in Rayagada
Police have arrested 21 people so far, with more suspects being tracked through video footage.
Women's commissions at both state and national levels are stepping in, recording statements, demanding reports, and promising support for the survivor.
Local youth Balaram Bag is credited for helping rescue her from the mob, and officials say they're committed to bringing everyone responsible to justice.