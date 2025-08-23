Delhi NGOs, MCD accused of illegally relocating stray dogs

ABC center denies wrongdoing; protests continue

One Rohini-based NGO, Sarvodya Sevabhavi, is accused of collecting around 200 dogs—including puppies—under the pretense of sterilization.

Activist Shalini Singh pointed out that even sterilized dogs were being removed, which shouldn't happen under the court's rules.

Dr Rajeev from the ABC center denied any wrongdoing, assuring that all dogs would be returned after surgery.

Meanwhile, activists want a senior MCD official removed for allegedly pushing these relocations; this is reportedly tied to an ongoing corruption case.

Protests at the Rohini center have even drawn police presence as public frustration grows.