Delhi NGOs, MCD accused of illegally relocating stray dogs
Animal rights activists are calling out some Delhi NGOs and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for allegedly relocating stray dogs—even though a recent Supreme Court order says sterilized strays must be returned to their original spots.
Reports say about 15-20 dogs were taken from AIIMS and dropped off in Chattarpur forests, sparking concern among animal lovers.
ABC center denies wrongdoing; protests continue
One Rohini-based NGO, Sarvodya Sevabhavi, is accused of collecting around 200 dogs—including puppies—under the pretense of sterilization.
Activist Shalini Singh pointed out that even sterilized dogs were being removed, which shouldn't happen under the court's rules.
Dr Rajeev from the ABC center denied any wrongdoing, assuring that all dogs would be returned after surgery.
Meanwhile, activists want a senior MCD official removed for allegedly pushing these relocations; this is reportedly tied to an ongoing corruption case.
Protests at the Rohini center have even drawn police presence as public frustration grows.