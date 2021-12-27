India Delhi night curfew begins today: What are the exemptions?

Delhi night curfew begins today: What are the exemptions?

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 12:45 pm

Delhi will enforce a night curfew between 11 pm to 5 am starting Monday.

The Delhi government on Sunday announced a night curfew amid rising number of COVID-19 cases. It kicks in from Monday and will be in effect from 11 pm to 5 am. The decision was taken as the capital recorded a daily test positivity rate of 0.55% on Sunday, the highest since June 4. However, there are certain exemptions to the curfew.

Context Why does this story matter?

The night curfew has been announced amid growing concerns over the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. It is the most heavily mutated version of the coronavirus so far and is said to be highly infectious. With 142 cases, Delhi has recorded the highest number of Omicron infections among Indian states and union territories.

Details Who will be allowed to travel during curfew?

People buying essentials such as vegetables, milk, etc. from shops in their neighborhood. People headed to or from airports, railway stations, and bus stands will be allowed if they produce valid tickets. Delivery executives carrying food or medical products. Pharmacy and drug stores. People traveling to take the COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted after producing a copy of their appointment. Print and television journalists.

Situation COVID-19 situation in Delhi

On Sunday, Delhi registered 290 COVID-19 cases marking the second straight day that daily infections remained above 200. The city's active caseload has gone past 1,000—the highest since early July. If Delhi's positivity rate stays at 0.5% for a second consecutive day, a yellow alert will be sounded bringing in more restrictions like the closure of schools and non-essential shops.

India Omicron cases in India

Meanwhile, India has reported 578 cases of Omicron, marking the biggest one-day jump from Sunday's tally of 422. After Delhi, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, at 141, followed by Kerala (57), Gujarat (49), and Rajasthan (43). Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have also announced night curfews in view of the threat.