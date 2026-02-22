Delhi, North India to see mini heatwave this week

February has been unusually warm for many cities

This isn't just a warm spell—February 2026 has already brought higher-than-normal temperatures to 27 cities.

Delhi was over 4°C hotter than average on February 15, and cities like Ludhiana, Srinagar, and Shimla have all recorded temperatures several degrees above normal.

With no rain in sight and clear skies ahead, there's concern for crops needing winter chill—and Delhi might even break its all-time February temperature record if this keeps up.