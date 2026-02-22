Delhi, North India to see mini heatwave this week
Get ready for an early taste of summer—North India is heading into a mini heatwave.
Delhi could reach 29-31°C by February 24, several degrees above the usual, and places like Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are also looking at highs above 30°C.
Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh might even see temperatures spike to 35-37°C by the weekend.
February has been unusually warm for many cities
This isn't just a warm spell—February 2026 has already brought higher-than-normal temperatures to 27 cities.
Delhi was over 4°C hotter than average on February 15, and cities like Ludhiana, Srinagar, and Shimla have all recorded temperatures several degrees above normal.
With no rain in sight and clear skies ahead, there's concern for crops needing winter chill—and Delhi might even break its all-time February temperature record if this keeps up.