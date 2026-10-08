Delhi officials must seek chief minister and ministers' leave approval
Delhi's top officials now need to get the chief minister and relevant ministers' approval before taking any leave.
The repeated directions, announced by Secretary (Services) Nandini Paliwal on Wednesday, come after repeated cases of officers skipping the official process and just dropping a message on WhatsApp instead.
It covers senior roles like additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and department heads.
Delhi Services Department endorses senior leave
The Services Department isn't messing around this time: anyone ignoring these leave rules could face action.
A copy of every leave application of officers of the rank of head of department and above will be endorsed to the secretary to the chief minister, not just your usual boss.
Similar reminders were already sent earlier to home and education departments, showing the government wants everyone following proper procedures from here on out.