Delhi officials seize 7,000kg suspected fake paneer and khoya
India
Right before Diwali, Delhi officials seized a massive 7,000-kg haul of suspected fake paneer and khoya.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta even showed up herself. She was spotted in a video helping toss out the bad batches.
She's pushing for stricter checks to keep everyone safe while celebrating.
Pune and Hyderabad raid dairy suppliers
Delhi isn't alone: cities like Pune and Hyderabad have also raided suppliers, pulling tons of dodgy dairy off shelves.
Across India in 2024-25, 34,388 food samples didn't pass safety tests.
With festival season in full swing (and demand for sweets soaring), these crackdowns are all about making sure what ends up on your plate is actually safe to eat.