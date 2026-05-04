IMD warns of thunderstorms, hailstorms in north, central, east India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for May 4, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hailstorms over Northwest, Central, and East India. The IMD warned of isolated to scattered thunderstorms and lightning with wind speeds of 40-60km/h. Delhi is particularly on high alert as heavy rains are expected in the national capital.

Widespread alert Orange alert for heavy rainfall in several states The IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Other states on the list are Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Sikkim. The weather bulletin also predicted thundersquall and hailstorm activity in Delhi today.

Weather forecast What to expect in Delhi today The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy to generally cloudy sky for Delhi. A spell of light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning with gusty winds reaching 40-50km/h is likely in the evening and night. The maximum temperature is expected to be below normal at around 30-32 degrees Celsius. The IMD also issued safety guidelines for citizens during extreme weather conditions, like staying indoors during thunderstorms and avoiding shelter under trees.

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