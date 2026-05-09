Delhi on high alert after intelligence warns of terror threats
India
Delhi is on high alert this weekend after intelligence reports warned of possible terror attacks, including suicide bombings and car bombs in central areas.
Security has been tightened at key spots like the BJP headquarters and government offices, with agencies not taking any chances.
Teams sweep Delhi markets and hubs
Barricades are up, armed police are out in force, and vehicles are being checked more thoroughly in sensitive zones.
Teams with bomb squads, sniffer dogs, and quick reaction units are scanning busy markets, transport hubs, and public places for anything suspicious.
Police say they are working closely with intelligence agencies to keep things safe and are staying extra alert for any unusual activity.