Delhi onion prices hit ₹48 per kg as buyers queue
India
Onion prices in Delhi just shot up to ₹48 per kg, so people are flocking to grab subsidized onions at ₹35 per kg from outlets like NAFED and NCCF.
Stocks are not lasting long; Rajiv Chowk Metro's NCCF outlet sold 120kg in four hours, and Vasant Kunj's store had about 50kg of subsidized onions sold by 4pm.
Onion theft and procurement price hikes
Getting onions to the city has not been easy; the first big shipment arrived late, and some bags were even stolen at Adarsh Nagar station.
The government has had trouble buying enough onions this year but has raised procurement prices several times to keep supply steady.
They say onion production is estimated at 30.6 million tons in 2025-26, broadly unchanged from 30.7 million tons in the previous year, despite all the chaos.