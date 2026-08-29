Delhi onion prices hit ₹48 per kg as buyers queue

Getting onions to the city has not been easy; the first big shipment arrived late, and some bags were even stolen at Adarsh Nagar station.

The government has had trouble buying enough onions this year but has raised procurement prices several times to keep supply steady.

They say onion production is estimated at 30.6 million tons in 2025-26, broadly unchanged from 30.7 million tons in the previous year, despite all the chaos.