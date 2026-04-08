Delhi opening 1st all-woman police station at Sabzi Mandi soon India Apr 08, 2026

Delhi's first all-woman police station is opening soon at Sabzi Mandi in North Delhi.

The idea? To make reporting and investigating crimes against women smoother and more approachable.

The station will be up and running in a few weeks, working out of the current Crime Against Women (CAW) cell, but now with the power to register and investigate cases directly.