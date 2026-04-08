Delhi opening 1st all-woman police station at Sabzi Mandi soon
India
Delhi's first all-woman police station is opening soon at Sabzi Mandi in North Delhi.
The idea? To make reporting and investigating crimes against women smoother and more approachable.
The station will be up and running in a few weeks, working out of the current Crime Against Women (CAW) cell, but now with the power to register and investigate cases directly.
Women-staffed pilot station to handle POCSO
This new station will be staffed entirely by women, led by a woman officer, and will handle serious cases like assault, stalking, and those under the POCSO Act.
Inspired by similar successful setups in states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu, it's a pilot project: if it works well here, more all-woman stations could pop up across Delhi.