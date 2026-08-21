Delhi orders winter construction halt December 10 to January 20
India
Delhi is hitting pause on all construction work from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027, hoping to cut down the city's notorious winter air pollution.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said sites bigger than 500 square meters will get extra attention, and the government is serious about making sure rules are followed.
Delhi rolls out AI dust portal
To catch rule-breakers, Delhi's rolling out its upgraded AI-powered Dust Portal 2.0. This system uses cameras and sensors to monitor sites in real time and monitors compliance at construction sites.
If you see any construction happening during the ban, Gupta wants you to report it: just contact the MCD, your MLA, or me directly.