Delhi owners to pool plots under DDA Master Plan 2047
Delhi is gearing up for a major facelift with the DDA's new regeneration plan under Master Plan 2047.
The idea? Let property owners team up and pool their plots (minimum 3,000 square meters) to redevelop old government colonies and housing societies into modern, better-planned neighborhoods.
Planned colonies, group housing 1.5x
With this framework, merged plots can build up to 1.5 times more than before, making room for denser living and upgraded civic amenities: think wider roads, improved parking, water recycling systems, and renewable energy options.
Residents might have to give up a bit of land for road widening but get extra building rights in return.
This scheme is only for planned colonies and group housing (not urban villages or heritage zones), so not every area gets included.