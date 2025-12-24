Delhi: Parents now get a say in private school fee hikes

Why does it matter?

For the first time, five parents per school (picked by lottery) will help decide if fee increases are fair.

This move aims to keep things transparent and prevent sudden, unexplained hikes for nearly 37 lakh students in Delhi.

If a committee can't agree, there's even a district-level appeal process to make sure everyone gets heard.

It's all about giving families a real voice—and making sure schools play by clear rules.