Unnao rape survivor plans to meet President Droupadi Murmu
The Unnao rape survivor is feeling distressed after the Delhi High Court suspended ex-MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's jail term. She shared that only thoughts of her children kept her going after the verdict.
Sengar, though granted bail in this case, is still in jail for a separate conviction related to her father's death.
Family heads to Supreme Court, safety worries remain
Her family is preparing to challenge the court's decision in the Supreme Court and hopes for justice there.
The survivor wants to meet President Droupadi Murmu and share how the ruling has affected her life.
She has expressed that she does not feel safe if Sengar is released from jail, while ongoing threats against her uncle highlight just how tough things remain for them.