'No new mining leases in Aravallis': Centre directs states

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has ordered a complete ban on new mining leases in the Aravalli range. The ban applies from Delhi to Gujarat and aims to protect the ecologically sensitive region. The ministry said that this step is essential to preserve the integrity of the mountain range as a continuous geological ridge and to stop illegal mining activities.

Extended protection ICFRE tasked with identifying additional mining-prohibited areas The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has been asked to identify more areas in the Aravallis where mining should be banned. This is in addition to zones already prohibited by the Centre, as reported by The Indian Express. The identification will depend on ecological, geological, and landscape-level factors. The exercise aims to further expand protected areas from mining activities across this ecologically sensitive region.

Sustainable management Comprehensive plan for sustainable mining in Aravallis ICFRE will prepare a comprehensive Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli region. The plan will evaluate cumulative environmental impacts, identify ecologically sensitive areas, and propose restoration measures. It will also be made publicly available for stakeholder consultation. This initiative is part of an effort to ensure long-term protection of the Aravalli ecosystem by assessing its ecological carrying capacity and biodiversity significance.