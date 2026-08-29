Delhi partly cloudy, dry with highs 36°C and lows 26°C
India
Delhi woke up to a partly cloudy Saturday, finally a break from all that humidity.
The IMD says it's going to stay dry this week, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Expect highs around 36 Celsius and lows near 26 Celsius today.
Delhi dry through August, cools September
The next few days look steady with more clouds but no rain: temperatures will hover around 36 Celsius until the end of August.
From September 1, things cool off just a bit with highs dropping to 33 to 34 Celsius and nights feeling slightly fresher at 24 to 25 Celsius.
No weather warnings are out for September 2 and 3, so it's a brief dry spell.