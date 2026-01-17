Delhi pedestrian deaths spike in 2025, raising safety concerns

More than half of these deaths (330) were linked to unknown vehicles, despite making up only a third of accidents. Private cars and two-wheelers followed as major contributors.

Walkathon rallies support for safer streets

To push for safer roads, the Delhi Traffic Police held a walkathon on January 16 with about 2,000 participants—many of them students and NCC cadets.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Satya Vir Katara, urged pedestrians to walk on footpaths and said citizens should be made aware of speed limits to protect pedestrians.