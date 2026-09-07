Delhi PG collapse: PIL in HC seeks ₹1cr compensation 

The PIL also demands a structural audit of all PG accommodations and hostels in the area.

Gupta's plea highlights that repair or construction work was allegedly underway on the building before it collapsed.

"Questions have arisen regarding the legality of such work, the structural integrity of the premises, compliance with sanctioned building plans, use of the premises as a PG/hostel, existence of structural stability certifications, fire safety compliance....the adequacy of inspections conducted by the concerned statutory authorities," the plea said.