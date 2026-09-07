Delhi PG collapse: PIL in HC seeks ₹1cr compensation
What's the story
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking ₹1 crore as compensation for the families of the seven victims who died in the building collapse in Satya Niketan on Sunday night. The five-story building, located near Delhi University's South Campus, was being used as a boys' paying guest accommodation. The plea was filed by Aniket Kumar Gupta and was mentioned for urgent hearing before Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia.
Audit demand
Legality of repair work before collapse questioned
The PIL also demands a structural audit of all PG accommodations and hostels in the area.
Gupta's plea highlights that repair or construction work was allegedly underway on the building before it collapsed.
"Questions have arisen regarding the legality of such work, the structural integrity of the premises, compliance with sanctioned building plans, use of the premises as a PG/hostel, existence of structural stability certifications, fire safety compliance....the adequacy of inspections conducted by the concerned statutory authorities," the plea said.
Investigation request
Independent probe sought into roles of various stakeholders
The PIL also seeks an independent probe into the incident, looking into the roles of owners, builders, contractors, architects, structural engineers, and public authorities.
An FIR has already been registered against the operator of the PG accommodation where the collapse occurred.
The Delhi Police has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the owner.
Civic accountability
ABVP protests outside MCD office, demands commissioner sacking
The incident has sparked demands for accountability from student and teacher bodies.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest outside the MCD office, demanding the resignation of the commissioner.
Various organizations, including the National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF), ABVP, NSUI, and Students' Federation of India (SFI), have called for a thorough investigation into alleged safety violations at privately run hostels and PG accommodations around Delhi University campuses.
Political response
Kejriwal, Congress leaders slam unsafe PG accommodations
A series of actions has been taken in the aftermath.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions with more than four floors.
"....and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal," the MCD said.
CM Rekha Gupta also said the government was working to introduce a policy mandating periodic structural audits and safety certifications for buildings used for public purposes.