Absconding Delhi PG owner apprehended after building collapse killed 7
What's the story
The owner of the five-story building in Delhi's Satya Niketan, which collapsed on Sunday, killing seven people, has been apprehended in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The Delhi Police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the owner and formed 10 teams to trace him. The multi-story structure, which was being used as a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1:30pm on Sunday during repair work. So far, 12 people have been rescued from the debris.
Twitter Post
Pic of owner
Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse | The alleged owner of the building, Hariram, has been apprehended in Bhiwadi.— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026
(Source: Delhi Police) https://t.co/kgIfWdWXYV pic.twitter.com/yp9CJxQCfX
Ongoing efforts
11 patients received by AIIMS, 6 dead
Rescue teams from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Delhi Disaster Management Authority are still working through the debris.
NDRF Inspector General Narendra Bundela said they don't have a "specific figure" of how many people are trapped under the debris.
The rescue operation was expected to continue until late Monday.
Safety measures
Structural audits of similar buildings ordered
In the aftermath, the Delhi government has ordered structural audits of similar buildings and is drafting a policy requiring owners of old buildings to submit safety reports before operating commercial establishments.
"A policy is also being drafted requiring owners of old buildings to submit structural audit reports and certify their safety before operating paying guest (PG) services, nursing homes, schools or other commercial establishments," CM Rekha Gupta said.
Investigation underway
5 officials suspended
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also suspended five officials, including South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers, pending disciplinary proceedings.
The building was being used as a paying guest accommodation for students. It collapsed around 1:30pm while repair work was being carried out on its ground floor.
The structure was reportedly built over around 55 square yards in a resettlement colony where only ground-plus-one structure (G+1) units were permitted.