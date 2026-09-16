Delhi plans 200 truck-mounted anti-smog guns after Rekha Gupta's push
India
Delhi is gearing up to fight air pollution with 200 truck-mounted anti-smog guns hitting the streets this winter.
The move comes after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pushed for stricter pollution controls, aiming to clear up dust and PM2.5 particles around roads and construction zones.
Sprays 50m mist via 24 nozzles
Each machine carries a hefty water tank of not less than 7,000-liter and cameras, spraying fine water mist at least 50 meters horizontally using 24 nozzles (think of it as a giant outdoor humidifier for city roads).
The plan is to clean at least 200 meters of road per unit every day, as part of a bigger push to keep Delhi's air cleaner all year round, not just in winter.