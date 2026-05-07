Delhi plans 5L saplings in June under Green Action Plan
India
Delhi is set for a major green push this June; get ready to see 5 lakh new saplings planted all over the city.
It's part of the Green Action Plan, which targets boosting green spaces in areas hit hard by construction and shrinking open land.
Over 1,000 planting spots have already been picked out.
War room to monitor 70L saplings
A special "green war room" will keep tabs on progress and make sure the trees actually survive, with a focus on native species that fit Delhi's climate.
For the season, the target is 70 lakh saplings, with around 50 lakh to be planted by agencies and 20 lakh distributed free to residents so everyone can pitch in.