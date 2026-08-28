Delhi plans 61-km elevated Najafgarh drain corridor, feasibility study underway
India
Delhi has a big plan: a 61-kilometer elevated corridor along the Najafgarh drain to help clear up traffic and make getting around smoother.
Announced back in February 2026 and pegged at ₹454 crore, the project is now moving forward with a feasibility study before any construction starts.
Corridor to span Chhawla to Basaidarapur
The corridor will stretch from Chhawla to Basaidarapur, with an extra two-lane road connecting Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge, plus a new bridge near Dwarka Metro Depot.
Besides cutting down travel time and fuel use, it promises less pollution on busy routes.
Expect wide roads with jogging and cycling tracks, more trees, and a study of metro rail corridors at some junctions along the proposed corridor alignment.