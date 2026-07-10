Delhi plans 7 seater electric vans inspired by Gramin Sewa
Delhi is planning to introduce seven-seater electric vans to help people get around neighborhoods where busses can't reach: think narrow lanes and crowded colonies.
Inspired by the Gramin Sewa network, these vans aim to make shared rides cheaper and more reliable for everyone.
The project's still in the planning phase, with the government asking operators and EV makers for their best ideas.
Vans to link metro and busses
These electric vans will work as affordable feeder services, picking up and dropping off passengers at multiple points for less than what most shared rides cost now.
By running on permits, they'll help organize the chaos of e-rickshaws while connecting more people to Metro stations and main bus routes.
It's all part of Delhi's bigger push under its 2026 EV Policy to cut pollution and make public transport smoother in busy areas.