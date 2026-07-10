Delhi plans 7 seater electric vans inspired by Gramin Sewa

Vans to link metro and busses

These electric vans will work as affordable feeder services, picking up and dropping off passengers at multiple points for less than what most shared rides cost now.

By running on permits, they'll help organize the chaos of e-rickshaws while connecting more people to Metro stations and main bus routes.

It's all part of Delhi's bigger push under its 2026 EV Policy to cut pollution and make public transport smoother in busy areas.