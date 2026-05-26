Delhi plans CBDC transfers for ration subsidies to Aadhaar-linked accounts
Delhi has announced plans to introduce a CBDC-based ration distribution system.
Now, if you have a ration card, your subsidy will land straight in your Aadhaar-linked bank account as digital cash.
Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says this should make things clearer and cut down on mismanagement.
Delhi raises income cap to 2.5L
Beneficiaries will be able to use CBDC at authorized fair price shops after Aadhaar/e-PoS authentication under the proposed system.
Plus, the income cap for getting a ration card has jumped from ₹1.2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh, so more people in Delhi can now get subsidized food grains and essentials.
The Chief Minister's Office also shared that 200,000 invalid cards were canceled and online applications are open for newcomers.
The system offers real-time tracking of entitlements and makes it easier to resolve issues thanks to digital records.