Delhi plans CBDC transfers for ration subsidies to Aadhaar-linked accounts

Delhi raises income cap to 2.5L

Beneficiaries will be able to use CBDC at authorized fair price shops after Aadhaar/e-PoS authentication under the proposed system.

Plus, the income cap for getting a ration card has jumped from ₹1.2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh, so more people in Delhi can now get subsidized food grains and essentials.

The Chief Minister's Office also shared that 200,000 invalid cards were canceled and online applications are open for newcomers.

The system offers real-time tracking of entitlements and makes it easier to resolve issues thanks to digital records.