Delhi plans dedicated bus circuit linking city's top temples
Delhi is planning a new spiritual tourism circuit that links up the city's top temples, think Akshardham, Birla Mandir, Kali Bari, Yogmaya Temple, and Lord Venkateshwara Temple, all by dedicated bus.
The goal? To make it easier for people to explore Delhi's spiritual side and see more than just its historic monuments.
Bookings on Dekho Mere Delhi
At first, two busses will hit the road, with bookings handled through the Dekho Mere Delhi platform. The city might use smaller busses to handle tricky routes.
To get the word out, a day-long workshop of spiritual leaders and organizations will be organized at Akshardham later this month, followed by a luncheon with spiritual figures such as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sadhguru.
The official launch date is not set yet, but if there is enough buzz, more busses could be added down the line.