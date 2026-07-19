Delhi plans 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' for eligible women ₹2,500 monthly
Delhi plans to roll out the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, offering eligible women ₹2,500 every month: ₹1,000 in cash for immediate needs and ₹1,500 tucked away in a three-year recurring deposit to build future savings.
The goal? To help women feel more financially secure.
The scheme is set to launch around Raksha Bandhan once it gets Cabinet approval.
Delhi Lakshmi Yojana eligibility ₹5110cr funding
If you are a woman aged 21 to 60, have lived in Delhi for at least 10 years, and your family earns less than ₹2.5 lakh a year, you could be eligible (just one woman per household).
Pensioners, government employees, income taxpayers, four-wheeler owners, or those with criminal records are excluded.
The government has set aside ₹5,110 crore for this program and will make applications easy through an online portal once everything is officially cleared.