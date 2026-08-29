Delhi plans family ID scheme to protect married women's inheritance
Delhi is working on its own version of a family ID scheme to make it easier for people to access government benefits.
Inspired by Haryana's Parivar Pehchan Patra, the plan would give every family in the city an official ID and database entry.
But there's a catch: Delhi officials noticed that Haryana's model could hurt married women's inheritance rights, so they're making some changes.
Delhi wants women on both lists
Unlike Haryana, where married women are removed from their parental records and only added to their husband's family list (which can mess with property claims), Delhi wants women to stay listed in both families after marriage.
This way, women won't lose out on parental property or welfare schemes just because they got married.
The goal: make sure everyone gets fair access without anyone losing their rights.