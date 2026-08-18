Delhi plans new family ID card to centralize household records
India
Delhi is planning a new family ID card under the proposed Delhi Parivar Pehchan' Act, 2026, aiming to make life simpler when it comes to accessing government schemes and services.
The idea is to keep all your family's key details, like births, deaths, marriages, and address changes, in one place through a central database.
Aadhaar linked card for eldest woman
The card will be linked to Aadhaar and issued in the name of the eldest woman in each family.
You'll be able to update info easily, and everything connects with the city's main records for accuracy.
A special authority led by the chief minister will oversee things, with privacy rules built in.
Signing up is optional, but if you do, it should help you get government benefits faster and without hassle.