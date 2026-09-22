Delhi plans Pink Force after alleged assaults on minors
Delhi plans to set up the Pink Force, a team of trained women police personnel who will patrol spots like schools and metro stations, after four separate cases of alleged rape or sexual assault involving minors reported across Delhi in about 10 days.
The move follows Lt. Gov. Taranjit Singh Sandhu's push to adopt a model similar to Goa's, aiming to make public spaces feel safer for women and girls.
Delhi to add Jan Sunwai tracking
The Pink Force will work alongside existing programs (like Operation Shishtachar, which tackles public harassment) and foot patrols are set to increase in busy areas.
There is also a plan to add digital tracking for complaints through the Jan Sunwai program (which has already logged around 10,000 complaints resolved since June), so issues get resolved faster and more transparently.