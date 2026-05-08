Delhi plans policy to repurpose treated wastewater for municipal uses
India
Delhi is planning a new policy to make better use of treated wastewater from its sewage plants, instead of just using it for horticulture purposes.
The idea is to swap out drinking water for things like government construction works, firefighting, and government projects, saving clean water for when it really matters.
Delhi policy may allow private access
Right now, Delhi's plants treat 530 million gallons a day, but only a fraction gets reused.
The new plan could mean private companies get access to this water and smaller treatment units pop up near parks for local use.
Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh stated that a policy is being framed by the DJB. Quality checks will be key so the reused water is safe for its new jobs.