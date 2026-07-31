Delhi plans property Aadhaar cards for every property citywide
India
Delhi plans to roll out digital "Property Aadhaar Cards" for every property in the city, thanks to the new Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026.
The idea is simple: make buying, selling, and owning property way less confusing and way more transparent.
The bill will be reviewed by the Cabinet soon.
Delhi's online IDs simplify property processes
With everything online, it'll be easier to prove ownership, transfer property, or even get a loan: no more endless paperwork or confusion over who owns what.
This move also builds on a successful pilot where drones mapped 30 villages in Delhi.
If all goes well, every building and floor in the city will have its own digital ID soon.