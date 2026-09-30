Delhi plans ₹7,240cr nearly 100km Munak to Haiderpur pipeline
India
Delhi plans a huge ₹7,240 crore project to fix its water woes.
The plan? Build a nearly 100-kilometer pipeline from Munak in Haryana to Haiderpur in Delhi, running right alongside the existing Munak canal network.
With mechanical pumping stations and a bigger capacity, the city hopes this will mean fewer leaks and more reliable water for everyone.
IIT Roorkee to design Delhi pipeline
IIT-Roorkee is on board to map out the details and design by November.
The new pipeline will use a pressure-flow system, way more efficient than what's there now, which loses up to 40% of water along the way.
It's also being planned to handle extra water from upcoming dams, so Delhi can count on a steadier supply for years to come.