Delhi plans safety checks after Satya Niketan collapse killed 7
After a deadly building collapse in Satya Niketan that killed seven people, the Delhi government is planning to require safety checks for older buildings, especially those used as PGs, nursing homes, and schools.
The move comes after it was found that the collapsed building had been built in stages since the 1970s.
MCD suspends 5 officials, inquiry underway
Turns out, basement repairs and water damage weakened the building's structure.
Now, a magisterial inquiry is underway and the MCD has suspended five officials following the collapse.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also directed officials to conduct a fresh survey of dangerous and dilapidated buildings across their respective areas, while the Delhi High Court has directed the MCD to collect details of PGs and hostels and submit them within a week.