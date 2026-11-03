Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishta suspended after police headquarters protest
India
Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishta has been suspended after leading a protest outside police headquarters on November 2.
The protest, sparked by recent clashes between police and lawyers in Shahdara, saw Vashishta and other officers asking the police commissioner for better crisis management protocols.
City lawyers strike accusing Manasvi Vashishta
This all started when city lawyers went on strike, accusing Vashishta and another officer of threatening behavior during an investigation into an assault on a lawyer.
Both officers were transferred, but Vashishta's suspension has stirred controversy.