Delhi Police allegedly check Jantar Mantar food packets and restaurants
India
Delhi Police is allegedly tracking food deliveries to the Jantar Mantar protests by checking discarded food packets and visiting restaurants for order records.
Some restaurant owners said they were called in and questioned about orders placed through apps like Swiggy and Zomato.
Restaurants curb donations after police questioning
Since June 20, supporters and local eateries had been providing free meals, snacks, and water to protesters. But after police visits and warnings that "anti-social elements" might benefit, many businesses pulled back.
One owner shared that police questioning created a "intimidating environment," leading to fewer donations.
A cafe even deleted a social media post about free food after being approached by police, though officials deny any ban on deliveries.