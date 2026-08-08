Delhi Police and NSG held Sudarshan Shakti-V anti-terror drill
India
To keep things safe for Independence Day, Delhi Police and the NSG teamed up for a big anti-terror drill called Sudarshan Shakti-V.
The exercise ran from Friday morning to early Saturday and brought together central and state agencies to get ready for any possible threats.
Multiple agencies rehearsed responses across Delhi
The drill covered everything from bomb blasts and shootings to hostage situations, an aircraft hijacking, and even CBRNE attacks.
Prominent locations like IGI Airport, Connaught Place, Red Fort Metro Station, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate were part of the action.
SWAT teams, traffic cops, bomb squads, plus the Army, NDRF, CISF, fire services, and health workers all joined forces to make sure everyone's prepared if things ever get real.